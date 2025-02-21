NEC Meets Today To Review States’ Positions On State Police

The National Economic Council (NEC), barring any last-minute changes, will convene today (Thursday) to deliberate on the official stance of states regarding the creation of state police.

The council, which comprises all 36 state governors and is chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is scheduled to meet at 11:00 am at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

On Thursday, a source who spoke with Punch anonymously said, “It’s holding tomorrow morning at 11 am, but I have not seen the agenda. It is not out yet.”

However, another insider confirmed that state positions on the proposed state police would take center stage at the meeting.

States’ Reports Under Review

The NEC had previously directed Adamawa, Kebbi, and Kwara States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to submit their positions on the matter.

“You know, from the last meeting, we learned that some states will present their report within one week. That deadline ended last month. So, they will be putting together the reports from states and presenting them at the meeting,” a source disclosed, adding that all states and the FCT were expected to have submitted their reports.

Naija News recalls that at its 146th meeting on November 21, the NEC mandated the outstanding states and the FCT to finalize their submissions by November 28.

“The council mandated these remaining states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next one week,” Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, had informed journalists at the State House.

Diri further clarified that Adamawa, Kebbi, and Kwara were the only states yet to submit their reports, alongside the FCT.

“On the state police, council was updated with the submission of the establishment of state police, and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so,” he explained.