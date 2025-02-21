Natasha Speaks On Clash With Akpabio At The Senate

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has revealed that she has been facing several challenges following a recent clash with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking during an interview on the Brekete Family program, a Human Rights Radio and Television show hosted by Ahmed Isah, popularly known as “Ordinary President,” Natasha lamented her ordeal.

“I have been going through a lot,” she stated during the live interview on Friday.

Clash With Senate President Akpabio

Her remarks come in the wake of a confrontation with Senate President Akpabio during a plenary session on Thursday over a controversial seating arrangement.

The altercation began when Natasha discovered that her designated seat had been reassigned upon resumption of the Senate session. Refusing to comply with the change, she openly challenged the decision, leading to a heated exchange in the chamber.

A viral video captured the moment she confronted Akpabio, boldly declaring, “I’m not afraid of you.”

During the Brekete Family program, Natasha further alleged that some of her parliamentary privileges had been unfairly withheld.

She said, “My attention was drawn that you were actually speaking about the issue on your program today, so thank you so much for your concern.

“I have been going through a lot and I have remained quiet because I didn’t want to be interpreted wrongly. I didn’t want any lawsuit against me.

“I just wanted to be given the chance to work. A lot of my previleges have been denied. I have been pulled out of many international activities that I have been part of since that whole night club incident that happened last year.

“Infact, there was even a United Nations event that I was supposed to attend which I was nominated for but my name was struck out. That they would not promote me in any event internationally.

“So every event that I have been going to since last year has been self sponsored.

“I have been going through a lot.

“Yesterday, I didn’t speak out of order. He was reading my suspension and I had to invoke Order 10 which is an order of priviledge.”