Ministerial Briefing: Idris Highlights Objectives Of Tinubu’s Newly Created Ministries

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has provided further insight into the rationale behind President Bola Tinubu’s establishment of the Ministries of Livestock Development and Regional Development.

Naija News reports that these newly created ministries are led by Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh and Idi Mukhtar.

Both ministers participated in the opening session of the second edition of the Ministerial Briefing Series.

Idris, in his address, highlighted that the creation of these ministries is aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s livestock industry’s economic potential and enhancing regional development across the country’s six geo-political zones.

“These two Ministries happen to be the newest in the country. The Ministry of Livestock Development was created in July 2024, to transform Nigeria’s multi-billion-dollar livestock potential into actual economic prosperity for Nigerians, while the Ministry of Regional Development was created in October 2024, to oversee the activities of the country’s regional development commissions.

“These two Ministers have since hit the ground running, and they are here today to shed more light on what they have been working on since the creation of their Ministries,” he said.

The Minister also praised the media for their role in covering the briefing sessions, emphasizing their importance in keeping Nigerians informed. He urged journalists to maintain fairness and accuracy in their reporting.

“The media have remained invaluable partners in our stride to continue to update Nigerians on the laudable achievements of the Tinubu Administration. I urge the media to ensure that these briefings are reported with the utmost sense of fairness and accuracy,” the Minister stated.

“There should be no recourse to sensationalism in the reporting of government policies and programs. Criticisms and disagreements are welcome, in the spirit of democratic practice, but misinformation and disinformation should have no room whatsoever in public discourse,” he emphasized.

Idris assured that the government is committed to ensuring widespread publicity for the briefing sessions across various media platforms to enhance transparency and encourage public engagement.