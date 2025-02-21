Millions Of Nigerians Lack Reliable Electricity – FG

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has disclosed that many Nigerians lack reliable power in their communities and homes.

Naija News reports that Aliyu said a sustainable energy solution was required to breach the electricity gap in the country.

In a statement on Friday, on his 𝕏 handle, the CEO of REA added that strategic partnerships and massive investments would be required to get electricity to Nigerian homes.

He stated this while reacting to the provision of a 550KWp Solar Mini Grid to Bakin Ciyawa and Kwande, in Qua’an Pan council area of Plateau State by Europen Union (EU) and partner, on Wednesday.

“Nigeria’s electricity access challenge is vast, with millions still living without reliable power. Bridging this gap requires massive investments, strategic partnerships, and a long-term commitment to sustainable energy solutions. However, while the scale of the challenge is significant, the solution lies in practical, incremental steps—projects like the Interconnected Mini-Grid Accelerated Scheme (IMAS) initiative in Bakin Ciyawa and Kwande, Plateau State,” he said.

Aliyu noted that the EU project would power over 3,500 households and businesses with uninterrupted power, create new economic opportunities and eliminate 600 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

“Through the deployment of 550KWp of clean energy, over 3,500 households and businesses now have uninterrupted power, creating new economic opportunities and eliminating 600 tons of CO₂ emissions annually. This is a game-changer for these communities, and it reinforces the impact of decentralised renewable energy solutions in achieving Nigeria’s electrification goals.

“At the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria (REA), we recognize that closing the energy access gap won’t happen overnight. It is the accumulation of strategic, well-executed initiatives like this, replicated thousands of times across the country, that will make universal electricity access a reality.

“We deeply appreciate the EUinNigeria and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH for their continued support in scaling up renewable energy adoption in Nigeria. Partnerships like this are critical in accelerating our journey towards sustainable, inclusive, and community-driven energy solutions.

“As we move forward, let us continue to expand, replicate, and scale these efforts to ensure that no community is left in the dark. Step by step, project by project, we will power Nigeria,” he added.