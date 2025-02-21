Mikel Arteta Speaks On Arsenal UCL Draw, Maresca Reveals How Chelsea Can Make EPL Top 4

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has argued that facing Dutch side, PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is a difficult task.

Mikel Arteta and his boys were paired against the Dutch club in the Champions League round of 16 draw held on Friday, with the fixture set for next month.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League game against West Ham United on Saturday, Arteta acknowledged PSV as a strong team.

The Spanish tactician said, “We’ve played against them, they are a really good team.

“We have experienced it and it will be really difficult.

“We know what we are facing. When you are at this stage, every team is really, really good.

“When the time comes we will be ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has outlined a clear objective for his team this season—winning at least seven home matches to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before the clash with Aston Villa on Saturday evening, Maresca pointed out that achieving this goal would enable Chelsea to return to the Champions League.

Currently, Chelsea holds the sixth position in the Premier League table, trailing behind Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Bournemouth. The Blues find themselves just one point shy of fourth-placed Manchester City with 13 matches remaining.

Maresca remarked, “We have 13 games to go and seven of them are at home. I think that winning the seven at home can be enough to finish top four.”