Matawalle Condemns Violence In Osun LG Dispute, Calls For Law Enforcement Action

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing crisis in local government councils in Osun State.

Naija News reports that some residents of Osun State, including a former council chairman, were killed while many sustained injuries on Monday in the clash that ensued over the attempt to take control of Local Government Secretariats.

In a statement from his office, Matawalle urged security agencies to take proactive steps to ensure law and order in the state.

“In the light of this development, he has called upon security agencies to take proactive measures to maintain law and order in the state,” the statement read.

Matawalle emphasized that the recent court ruling on the matter highlights the judiciary’s independence and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to justice, equity, and the rule of law.

He condemned the loss of lives in the crisis and stressed the need for immediate action to prevent further violence.

“As a minister of state for defence, my duty also includes protection of lives and properties of all citizens. This affirmation stands as a testament to the administration’s dedication to ensuring that democratic principles are respected and upheld at all levels of governance,” he stated.

The Defence Minister called on all stakeholders, including political leaders, community members, and civil society organizations, to respect the rule of law and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the crisis.

He further stressed the importance of unity in fostering a stable and progressive Osun State.

Matawalle also appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid any actions that could escalate tensions, assuring them that the federal government is committed to their security.

He reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to maintaining peace and protecting democratic rights across Nigeria.