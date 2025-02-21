Like IBB, Confess Your Anti-People’s Action, Civil War, Coups And Counter Coups – Ohanaeze Chieftain Tells Past, Present Rulers

A former spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chuks Ibegbu, has called on other past and present Nigeria rulers to take bold steps, as former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, and confess their anti-people’s actions, which cost millions of lives like the civil war, coups and counter coups.

Naija News reports that Babangida disclosed that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.

IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

During the book review conducted by former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Babangida stated that MKO Abiola, who ran for the presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered both the highest number of votes and the necessary geographical distribution to assume the presidency.

Reacting to the development, Ibegbu, in a statement to journalists in Umahia, the Abia State Capital on Friday, declared that the IBB’s confessions about Moshood Abiola winning the June 12 1993 Presidential elections are apt.

Ibegbu said he expected Babangida to also speak on significant events that took place during his regime.

According to him, Nigerians were still waiting to hear what happened on the Hercules Air crash, Gloria Okonkwo issue, Dele Giwa, among others.

He challenged the country’s past civilian and military leaders to take a cue by explaining to Nigerians how Nigeria’s wealth was utilized or mismanaged under their watch.

He added, “We need to know all these for permanent reconciliation.”