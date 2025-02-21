Labour Party Denies Automatic Ticket For Peter Obi, Alex Otti In 2027

The Labour Party (LP) has debunked reports suggesting that its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be granted an automatic ticket to contest in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the party also refuted claims of a similar arrangement for the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

The rebuttal follows recent remarks by the factional National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, who stated that Obi would return as the party’s flagbearer to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Arabambi made the claim while appearing as a guest on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

“Tinubu is not just going to have it very easy in 2027; we are coming back with Peter Obi so that they will know we are very serious,” he asserted.

President Tinubu had defeated Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election to secure his mandate.

LP’s Official Response

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh in an interview with Punch, dismissed Arabambi’s claim, stressing that such a decision could not have emanated from the leadership of the party.

“No, that news is not from us, and we don’t have any camp. The report concerning our presidential ticket will be done in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Law (as amended),” Ifoh stated.

He further emphasized that the party would follow due process in selecting its candidate for the next general election.

“We have said it clearly before and we are saying it again that anyone who wants to fly our flag must meet our requirements and that of the electoral law and the constitution. So the party has not entered into any agreement to give automatic tickets to anybody,” he added.

With this clarification, the Labour Party has left the contest for its 2027 presidential ticket open, signaling that all interested aspirants must pass through the party’s selection process.