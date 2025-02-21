Kylian Mbappe Can Match Ronaldo – Carlo Ancelotti Says

Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has expressed his support for Kylian Mbappe’s ambitions to reach the legendary level of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that achieving this lofty goal will require significant dedication and hard work from the talented Frenchman.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Ancelotti believes that Mbappe possesses the qualities necessary to rise to such heights.

“Mbappe has a lot of quality and can match Cristiano, yes, but Cristiano set the bar very high”, Carlo Ancelotti said via 90Min.

“Mbappe is just starting at Madrid; he’s enthusiastic. But it’s not going to be that easy for Mbappe to reach Cristiano’s level—he has to work.

“Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him, and it has finally arrived. But Mbappe is not the only one; we have many players who make a difference.

“And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality, which is remarkable.”

Mbappe’s recent hat-trick contributed to Real Madrid’s impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League playoff at the Santiago Bernabeu. This marked his first hat-trick for Los Blancos since joining the team in the summer of 2024.

Mbappe has often cited Cristiano Ronaldo as his football idol, and in a recent interview, Ronaldo expressed his willingness to mentor Mbappe. “If I were in Madrid, I would show him how to play as a number nine,” Ronaldo shared. “While I wasn’t originally a forward, I adapted my game, and I believe I could help him grow.”