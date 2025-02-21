Juventus Legend Criticizes Atalanta Coach For Blasting Ademola Lookman

Juventus legend, Alessandro Del Piero has criticized Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s recent comments regarding Nigeria international, Ademola Lookman, after Atalanta’s exit from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

After the match, Gasperini expressed disappointment in Ademola Lookman for his missed penalty, which followed a strong performance where he scored shortly after being subbed on at halftime, despite having missed six previous matches due to knee issues.

“Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” Gasperini said after the match. “He wanted to take the penalty after scoring a goal. He took the ball despite Retegui and De Keteleare being available to take it… I didn’t like what Lookman did.”

In response, Lookman released an emotional statement, sharing his feelings about being criticized in public.

Del Piero, discussing the situation on Sky Sports, emphasized the importance of handling such moments with care. The former Juventus star recognized Lookman’s impressive season, highlighting that he should not be singled out for a single mistake, as this could also impact team cohesion.

“The mistake like the one on the penalty kick is human,” Del Piero said as per Tutto Atalanta.

“Regardless of the internal dynamics, I wouldn’t have taken Gasperini’s words in the post-match well. Lookman’s response today also shows this.

“He’s having an extraordinary season, and yet you put him in the pillory, also risking cracking the dressing room. Let’s see how the team reacts…”

Gasperini’s comments have led to speculation about Lookman’s future at Atalanta, especially with Juventus reportedly considering a €60 million transfer.

Additionally, interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool may further complicate matters for Atalanta, particularly after this public incident.

Lookman has certainly made a significant impact this season, with 15 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.