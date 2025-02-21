Just In: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Revealed (Full Fixtures)

The highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw has been completed, setting the stage for thrilling encounters in Europe’s premier club competition.

Defending champions Real Madrid are set for a high-stakes showdown against city rivals Atletico Madrid in one of the standout fixtures of the round.

Meanwhile, German football fans will witness an all-Bundesliga battle as Bayern Munich go head-to-head with Bayer Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, while Liverpool take on the formidable Paris Saint-Germain.

The first-leg matches are scheduled for the week of March 4-5, with the return fixtures set to take place on March 11-12.

Full Round of 16 Fixtures:

– Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

– Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

– Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

– Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

– PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

– Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

– Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

– Benfica vs Barcelona

Football fans can expect a series of intense matchups as Europe’s elite battle for a place in the quarter-finals.