Just In: Court Halts PDP South-South Zonal Congress In Cross River

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued an interim injunction stopping the scheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Zonal Congress set to hold in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday.

The court, presided over by Justice G.V. Obomanu, ordered that the zonal congress should neither take place in Cross River nor anywhere else in Nigeria pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The ruling follows a suit filed by a PDP member from Ward 3 in Etche Local Government Area, Tony Ejiogu, and former Vice-Chairman of the Southeast PDP, Field Nkoro.

The defendants named in the suit include the PDP and the National Vice-Chairman South-South zone of the PDP, Dan Orbih.

In a copy of the order issued on Friday, the judge restrained the defendants, their agents, and privies from conducting the congress on February 22nd or any other date until the motion on notice is determined.

Status Quo To Be Maintained

The court directed all parties to maintain the status quo as of February 20th, pending further hearings.

Additionally, the claimants were granted permission to serve the originating and subsequent processes to the defendants through substituted means.

This includes pasting the documents at the gate of the PDP South-South zonal headquarters located at Road 1, Plot 2A, Presidential Housing Estate, New GRA, Port Harcourt, or publishing the order in a widely read national newspaper.