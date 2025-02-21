Just In: Adeleke Shuns FG’s Directive, Insists Osun LG Elections Will Hold

Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed that the Osun State local government elections, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, will proceed as planned and will be conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).

Naija News reports that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, had earlier warned against conducting the elections, arguing that any action before October 2025—when the tenure of All Progressives Congress (APC)-elected local government officials expires—would be illegal.

But speaking on Friday morning, while receiving a delegation of civil society groups monitoring the elections, Adeleke expressed confidence in the readiness of Osun voters and the electoral body.

“Our people are prepared for elections tomorrow. They yearn to have their choices as chairmen and councillors,” the governor stated.

He praised OSSIEC’s preparations, assuring that the elections would provide a level playing field for all participating political parties.

Amid legal debates surrounding the elections, Governor Adeleke maintained that democracy is governed by the rule of law, emphasizing that no individual or group can assume the authority of the courts.

“My advice to all parties, including local and national stakeholders, is to abide by democratic norms. As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help,” he stated.

He also urged residents to remain peaceful, noting that the election would serve as a catalyst for grassroots development.

“Election is going to hold, and the outcome will be a fast-track development at the local level. I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is a truly peaceful state,” he added.