IGP Egbetokun Speaks On Colluding With APC To Assassinate Gov Adeleke

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has denied allegations of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise Osun State and assassinate Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter had claimed that Egbetokun was trying to enforce a “non-existent” court order to reinstate former local government chairmen in the state.

The chairman of Osun PDP, Sunday Bisi, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Osogbo.

However, speaking during the decoration of senior officers in Abuja on Thursday, Egbetokun stated that he was too busy to respond to careless talk from the PDP in Osun State.

He said, “I read about the allegations, but I refuse to dignify such absurdity with a response. I believe in challenging the distortion of facts. We will not allow the distortion of facts against us to go unchallenged.

“But statements that are clearly contrary to reasoning don’t deserve our response. I am too busy for careless talks. I will not respond to such absurdity.

“Mine is to respond to the call of the Commissioner of Police in the state for reinforcement. We have reinforced the command, and we have enough men on the ground to ensure that there is law and order in that state, to ensure that there is no more breakdown of law and order in the state.”