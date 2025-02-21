IBB Feels Sad If He’s Unable To Help Another Person – Babangida Aliyu

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has said former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) feels sad whenever he cannot help another person.

Naija News reports that Aliyu said General Babangida was lucky to be alive to tender an apology, on Thursday, during the launch of his autobiography, ‘A Journey of Service’ concerning events of 1993.

In an interview with Arise News, former Governor Aliyu urged politicians to exercise caution in decisions they make while in office.

“I was so happy that that is again the human element that we should encourage; that certain things do happen not necessarily because you are enemies, but because of the circumstances of the time. In terms of governance and coups and democratic elections, yes, at the time of campaign, you can say whatever you want to say. But I think you should also be moderate in the way you say it because of days like this, where now you will all come together and whether you pretend or you say the right thing, at least you are all in one boat at the time.

“I think one thing to learn also from that meeting is that we must be moderate in whatever we do. We must also understand that there is a future. I consider today, it’s one of the luckiest days of my brother President Babangida,” he said.

The former Niger State Governor called on political leaders to prioritize policies that would address rising poverty in the country and help the underprivileged.

“I am happy that even the speeches that were made all over it show that, yes, Nigeria we have a future. Nigeria we must try to unite. Nigeria must take care of those that are underprivileged because that’s our major problem now. When people are talking of taking people out of poverty, our situation is that people are falling into poverty; those are some of the things to consider. Like I said President Babandia, very lucky, that he got a chance after 32 years to be able to say and indeed apologize to Nigerians for some of the actions that he took,” he stated.

He described IBB as a highly considerate man who was committed to assisting the needy.

“A man of very high consideration. A man that I have known since I was a small boy. At first, when I was invited, I thought I was the most disqualified person to talk, because of my relationship with him and the kind of assistance that he has rendered to me along the line. We may have had some maybe little misunderstandings here and there, but I believe that one he is somebody that God has gifted with sense of forgiveness sense of generosity.

“I think every day if he does not assist other people, if he feels bad, that would be one of the reasons for him to feel bad,” he added.