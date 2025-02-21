‘I Have Already Shot Him Once, I Still Have More Bullets’ – Kidnappers Of Afenifere Youth Leader, Ojajuni Threatens (Audio)

The kidnappers of the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, have issued a 48-hour ultimatum, threatening to kill him if a ransom of ₦100 million is not paid.

In a voice recording obtained by SaharaReporters, a tense conversation between the family and the kidnappers revealed the ongoing ransom negotiations.

Naija News learnt that during the call, one of Ojajuni’s family members pleaded with the kidnappers for a reduction in the ransom amount, expressing distress over the enormous demand.

Ojajuni, speaking under duress, disclosed that his abductors had already shot him in the buttock as a warning and were insistent on their demand for ₦100 million.

The family member, in a conversation with the kidnappers said, “Please, what can you do for us? How do we pay?”

Struggling to negotiate, the family member explained, “We don’t have that kind of money. We are planning to sell a small piece of family land in the village. If we sell it, we’ll see how much we can raise. How do we bring the money? Where do we pay?”

The kidnapper insisted, “You must pay in cash.”

The family pleaded further, “Please, can you accept ₦10 million? That’s all we can raise.”

The kidnapper refused, saying, “God forbid bad thing. If you continue talking nonsense, I swear to Almighty God you won’t hear from me again. The last price my boss gave me is ₦100 million, but if you can raise something better, let me know.”

As the family continued pleading, the kidnappers threatened to harm Prince Ojajuni further.

In another conversation, Prince Ojajuni spoke with a senior family member. He explained, “When the network issues started on Sunday, I even wanted to travel that day. But something told me not to go, so I cancelled my flight and rescheduled it for Monday at 6:15 a.m.

“However, MTN and GTB started having network problems. My meeting was at 10:00 a.m. at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce, and the Director-General called to say they were expecting me. So, I left home. It was between Ondo and Kabba that they shot at us. I’m bleeding now.”

When asked if the kidnappers blocked the road, Prince Ojajuni replied, “No, they just shot at us. I’m bleeding, and they’re demanding ₦100 million.”

A family member responded, “Where are we going to get that kind of money? Can I speak to the leader?”

The family member pleaded, “Sir, please, what can you do for us? I’ve been calling his number since the day before yesterday. I don’t know what’s happening, and I’m not okay. He has already told me what happened, but that amount—where are we going to get it in this Nigerian economy? He has no money. He has nothing. Please, reduce the amount.”

The gang leader responded, “If he has nothing, listen carefully. I’m not forcing you to look for money. But if you don’t have it, I still have bullets. I already shot him once, and I can add another bullet to make it three.”

The family begged, “Please, for Christ’s sake, don’t harm him. What can we do to reduce the amount?”

The kidnapper revealed a shocking detail, claiming that someone had paid them ₦50 million to abduct and kill Ojajuni.

The kidnapper said, “Let me tell you the secret. Someone paid us ₦50 million to kidnap him and kill him. We were instructed to cut off his head, his manhood, and remove his eyes for them to collect. If you don’t pay, forget about this man.”

Listen to the audio posted online by SaharaReporters below: