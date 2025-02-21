I Am Glad About What Is Happening In America – Tinubu Asks Nigeria To Wake Up Amid USAID Shut Down

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said the US government’s decision to shut down its Agency for International Development, has shown that it is time for Nigeria, and Africa to wake up.

Naija News reports that hours after he was sworn in as president, Donald Trump had announced an immediate 90-day freeze on all US foreign assistance, including over $40bn for international projects provided by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Trump said the hiatus would allow for a review to ensure the agency aligned with his America-First agenda.

Speaking on the development when he appeared as Special Guest of Honour at the official launch of the autobiography of former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, Tinubu stated that the revelation, including terror financing, should jolt the continent to action.

He said, “I’m glad about what is happening in America and Europe; the contradiction that we are seeing now all over. What is it telling us? It’s telling us to wake up, to make Africa a better place, particularly this country, Nigeria.”

At Thursday’s gathering, Tinubu acknowledged the leadership in the room, noting that the spirit of “revolutionary courage” that first united them now compels them to continue strengthening the nation.

He expressed gratitude for the mandate, patience and perseverance shown by those who have undertaken the country’s responsibilities.

“We find our leaders here, the situation that brought us together, and the one that we’ll continue from this moment on, the revolutionary courage that brought leadership out to build our country.

“I’ve seen so much responsibility and the need to take some decisions on behalf of this country. I want to thank all of you for your mandate, patience and perseverance,” he stated.