How I Met My Late Husband – Mohbad’s Wife Reveals

The widow of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has revealed she met her husband 12 years ago.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died on 12 September 2023, and was buried by his father, Joseph Aloba, less than 24 hours after his tragic passing, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Following the controversies surrounding the singer’s demise, his body was exhumed on 21 September for an autopsy.

While the results of the autopsy are still pending, Mohbad’s father has continued to insist the body of the late singer would only be reburied when the autopsy results are released, and a DNA test is conducted on his grandson, Liam, to ascertain his paternity.

In an interview with TVC on Friday, February 21, 2025, Omawunmi said she met Mohbad when they were both teenagers on the social media app, 2Go.

The mother of one stated they began their relationship as friends before progressing to lovers.

She said, “I met him when I was 13 on 2Go. That was 12 years ago. I used to be a rapper and he sang, too, so we started as friends. We were very young then. He was 15. He proposed relationship to me and I accepted. We later got married and had a child together.”

Meanwhile, fasting rising singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Prime Boy, has sued the mother of his late best friend, Mohbad, Abosede Adeyemo, to court over alleged defamation.

Naija News reports that Prime Boy shared the legal document filed at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 19 2025.

Prime Boy sued Abosede for allegedly making libellous and malicious remarks about him in a video interview on March 28, 2024.

According to the document dated February 12 2025, Abosede’s comments, published in several news media, were designed to defame him in the eyes of members of the public.

Prime Boy further claimed that Mohbad’s mother is liable for ₦50 million in damages for the libellous, injurious, falsehood, and malicious statements made against him.