How Gowon Lured Myself And IBB To Join The Army; Soothsayer Predicted Babangida’s Rule – Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has revealed that a soothsayer predicted in 1952 that Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) would one day become Nigeria’s head of state.

Naija News reports that speaking about his long-standing relationship with Babangida at IBB’s book launch in Abuja, Abdulsalami noted that their friendship dates back 80 years to their childhood in Minna, Niger State.

He shared that both he and Babangida were influenced by Yakubu Gowon to join the military, initially aspiring only to reach the rank of captain before retirement.

However, fate had bigger plans, leading both of them to rule Nigeria at different times as generals.

“Let me go back memory lane. While we were growing up in the little town of Minna about 80 years ago, as far back as 1952, a soothsayer told us that IBB was going to be the head of state of this country,” Abdulsalami recalled.

“We never believed him. Then Captain Gowon, a young smart officer, lured us to join the military. When we joined the army, all our hope was to get to the rank of a captain and retire. God in His mercy propelled us to become generals and by the grace of God, both of us later became heads of state.”

Meamwhile, former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, commended Babangida’s rise from aide-de-camp (ADC) to head of state, describing him as a “boss of bosses.”

He expressed gratitude to IBB for restoring his rank of General, which was stripped from him following the 1976 coup.

“Thank you for restoring my rank,” Gowon said, acknowledging the impact Babangida had on his life after years of political turbulence.

Buhari and Abdulsalami Praise Babangida’s Contributions

Abdulsalami also praised Babangida for documenting his experiences, emphasizing that his memoirs will enrich Nigeria’s history.

“Your memoir will enrich the country,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by former Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo, extended his congratulations to Babangida and expressed hope that he would continue to provide guidance to Nigeria’s leadership.