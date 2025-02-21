‘He Was Literally Dragging Her Down’ – Ordinary President Knocks Akpabio Over Clash With Natasha

The host of the Human Rights Radio and Television program, Brekete Family, Ahmed Isah, popularly known as “Ordinary President,” has berated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the confrontation with lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Akpabio and Natasha clashed during a plenary session on Thursday over a seating arrangement dispute.

Natasha had discovered that her seat had been reassigned upon resumption of the session.

Refusing to comply with the new arrangement, the female lawmaker challenged the decision, sparking a heated exchange in the chamber, and Akpabio ordered the security to eject Natasha from the Senate.

Speaking on the matter during the Brekete Family program on Friday, the Ordinary President asserted that Akpabio was literally dragging Natasha down, urging women organisations to speak up for the female lawmaker.

He lambasted the leadership of the upper legislative chamber over the drama, accusing the Senate of practising autocracy.

He said, “Are we really practicing democracy? Because it is the National Assembly that should show us the example of democracy, but what we see, especially from the Senate, is autocracy.

“The members of the House of Representatives are very wonderful human beings. I’m just hoping that they will later graduate to the Senate, then Nigeria can move forward.

“One man with a red cap will be telling someone’s wife to keep quiet. Thank God she respected herself and sat down but later stood up again.

“He was literally dragging her down. Where are the women’s organizations? This thing happened yesterday, but up till now, no reaction, nothing.”