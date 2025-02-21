Gov Mutfwang Issues Executive Order Suspending Mining In Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has issued an executive order suspending all mining activities across the state with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that the governor stated that the decision was taken to safeguard mining sites while a newly inaugurated technical committee identifies those with legitimate licenses to operate.

“Whereas there is an increase in illegal mining activities and insecurity associated with such mining activities in various local government areas in Plateau State.

“And whereas there is an increase inflow of foreigners in the mining areas of Plateau State which significantly increase insecurity in the state including but not limited to offences of rape, banditry, illegal possession of firearms, drugs and kidnapping,” the governor added.

Mutfwang further noted that the state government would work closely with the federal government to clarify the roles and responsibilities of relevant authorities in regulating mining.

He emphasized the need to establish proper standards and a monitoring framework involving the state, local governments, host communities, and mineral rights holders.

Additionally, the governor announced plans for a comprehensive security review of all mining sites to ensure that host communities benefit from mineral resource exploitation through sustainable socio-economic contributions from mining companies.

The executive order officially takes effect from February 21, 2025.