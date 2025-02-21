Fubara Respected You As An Elder, Don’t Allow His Humiliation – Eze To Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, on Thursday, warned President Bola Tinubu against permitting the humiliation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Eze stated this while reacting to a recent communiqué by those he tagged as a group of Abuja-based ‘political area boys’ regarding the protracted leadership crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Rivers State National Assembly Caucus had accused Fubara of procuring the services of some persons, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria, to manipulate the law and judgments of the court to skew public opinion in his favour and justify his refusal to obey any court judgment against him.

However, speaking via a statement released in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Eze warned Tinubu that posterity would not be fair to him if he allows Fubara to be humiliated for respecting him [Tinubu].

He described some legislators under the aegis of the Rivers State National Assembly Caucus as an assemblage of habitual adult bedwetters.

Eze maintained that the lawmakers have lost their sense of decency and focus and are bereft of moral rectitude, following their alleged quest to retard the socio-political and economic advancement of Rivers State

The APC chieftain described the attitude of the lawmakers as parochial, incongruous, and wicked, insisting that they have lost the essence of being called lawmakers.

He said, “those busybodies and middle-of-the-road lawmakers are busy playing politics with the progress and development of Rivers State.”

“It beats one’s imagination that the Rivers State House of Assembly members under Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, upon defection to the APC, are still laying claim to their vacant seats.

“Allowing the issue at stake to chase shadows is repulsive, as there was no time Femi Falana, SAN, misinterpreted court judgments—he merely spoke the law.

“For these political chameleons to eat their vomit, swallow their pride, and lie from the pit of hell that defection never took place in Rivers State is highly unfortunate and morally debasing.

“We want Nigerians and the world to know that the withdrawal of the counter-affidavit by the Rivers State Governor in a suit by Amaewhule was based on the truce brokered by President Bola Tinubu. The question is: when did it become a sin for a governor to obey a President?”

“So, the governor withdrew his counter-affidavit because President Tinubu requested that all warring parties should sheathe their swords and come to the table for a truce.

“Unfortunately, those who feel Nigeria is their fathers’ estate—those dictators in the making, those who don’t respect their elders and Mr. President—blatantly refused to withdraw their court processes.

“If President Tinubu allows Fubara to be humiliated for respecting him as an elder and President of Nigeria, then posterity will never be fair to President Tinubu.”