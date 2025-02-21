Europa League Round Of 16 Play-offs: Osimhen Scored But Couldn’t Qualify Galatasaray [See All Qualified Teams]

All eight teams that have qualified for the last 16 of the 2024-2025 Europa League campaign through the playoffs have been confirmed.

In the earlier kick-offs, teams like Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Bodo/Glimt, and FCSB secured their spots in the next round. Notably, Roma triumphed over FC Porto with a 3-2 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, following a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal.

On Thursday night, February 21, Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen scored for Galatasaray against AZ Alkmaar, but his goal didn’t make the expected impact.

Having lost the first leg 4-1, Galatasaray needed a remarkable comeback to win. Although they conceded early, Osimhen’s goal in the 56th minute reduced their deficit, marking his 20th goal across all competitions for the team this season.

Roland Sallai’s equalizer for Galatasaray, who scored 20 minutes from the end, kept their hopes alive in a spirited match. However, AZ Alkmaar demonstrated resilience, drawing 2-2 with Galatasaray and advancing with a solid 6-3 aggregate score.

Bodo/Glimt had an impressive performance, defeating FC Twente 5-2 on the night for a 6-4 overall win, while FCSB earned their place by overcoming PAOK 2-0, concluding with a 4-1 aggregate.

In the late kick-offs, Real Sociedad, Fenerbahce, Ajax, and Viktoria Plzen effectively secured their qualifications. Real Sociedad showcased their strength by defeating FC Midtjylland 5-2, resulting in a 7-3 aggregate score. Fenerbahce held Anderlecht to a 2-2 draw, progressing with the same aggregate of 7-3.

Despite a 2-1 loss (3-2 aggregate) against Union St Gilloise, Ajax advanced. Viktoria Plzen made a strong statement by thrashing Ferencvaros 3-0, finishing with an aggregate of 3-1.

Below are all the teams qualified for the Europa League round of 16

Ajax Amsterdam

AS Roma

Athletic Club

AZ Alkmaar

Bodo/Glimt

Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB

Fenerbahce

Lazio

Lyon

Manchester United

Olympiacos

Rangers

Real Sociedad

Tottenham Hotspur

Viktoria Plzen