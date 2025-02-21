DSS Grants Nnamdi Kanu’s Family, Lawyers Access After Mounting Pressure

Following intense pressure from his family and legal representatives, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday finally allowed access to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Former Abia State lawmaker, Obinna Ichita, was also permitted to visit Kanu at the DSS facility.

Kanu’s Lead Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, shared the update via 𝕏, stating: “UPDATE: The legal team, Prince Emma Kanu, Hon. Obinna Ichita & another have concluded today’s visitation with Onyendu MAZI NNAMDI KANU.

“MNK remains as stoic as ever & it was resolved that the aborted visitation on Wednesday should be put behind us but let it not happen again.”

Earlier reports from Naija News indicated that the DSS had denied Kanu’s legal team, Ichita, and his family access to him on Wednesday, a move Ejimakor condemned as a violation of the Nigerian Constitution and a court order.

The IPOB leader’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, confirmed to Vanguard that they were finally allowed to meet him.

He called on the DSS to uphold court rulings that permit Kanu’s lawyers and family members to visit him twice a week, warning that continuous denial of access tarnishes Nigeria’s global reputation.

Prince Kanu also emphasized that his brother is not the nation’s problem but rather part of the solution, urging the Federal Government to ensure the DSS complies with legal directives regarding his detention.