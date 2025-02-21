Daniel Dubois Down With Illness Two Days Before Bout Against Joseph Parker

British heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois’ highly anticipated world title defence against fellow contender, Joseph Parker has been abruptly cancelled after Dubois fell ill just two days before the bout scheduled for Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Dubois, 27, underwent a thorough medical evaluation upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, which led to his absence from Thursday’s press conference. Later that evening, it was confirmed that he had been withdrawn from the fight due to health concerns. As of now, details regarding the specific nature of his illness remain undisclosed.

In light of this sudden development, 33-year-old New Zealander Joseph Parker, who boasts an impressive professional record of 35 wins and just three losses, has agreed to fight Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole on short notice. Bakole, who trains in Scotland and has a formidable record of 21 wins, including 16 knockouts, has stepped in as a last-minute replacement.

Before learning of the change in opponents, Parker expressed his well-wishes for Dubois’ recovery, stating, “If he is ill, I hope he gets better soon and I’m looking forward to Saturday and having a great show.”

He emphasized the importance of fighting only when in optimal condition, saying, “There’s no point going out there and fighting your heart out when you’re not in the right physical shape. It’s crucial to compete at your peak and deliver a performance that resonates with the audience.”

Daniel Dubois, who holds a record of 22 victories and two defeats, captured the ‘interim’ IBF title by defeating Filip Hrgovic and was elevated to full champion following Oleksandr Usyk’s decision to vacate the belt. Dubois successfully defended his title for the first time by stopping Anthony Joshua in a stunning five-round performance at Wembley Stadium in September.