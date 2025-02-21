Dangote, Rabiu, Others Who Donated Billions At Babangida’s Book Launch

Influential and prestigious individuals made huge donations at the book launch of ex-Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

Naija News reports that the event which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Thursday, was also the fundraising for the IBB Presidential Library Project.

While many donors chose not to publicly disclose their contribution to the project, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, donated ₦8 billion, which is, to be paid at ₦2 billion annually over the four years allocated for the project’s completion.

He further pledged that if the project extended beyond this timeframe, he would continue to donate ₦2 billion annually until it was completed.

Other prominent Nigerians also pledged contributions to the construction of the library, with the Chief Launcher and Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Rabiu, donating ₦5 billion.

The co-Chief Launcher and Founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation, Theophilus Danjuma donated ₦3 billion.

Earlier in his speech, Dangote praised Babangida, “for implementing policies that liberated the private sector during his regime”.

He particularly highlighted the abolition of import licences, which helped stimulate domestic industries.

“These reforms, among others, ensured that Nigeria now has more private-sector involvement than any other country in Africa,” he said.

According to him, this shift, led to a contribution of 85 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product from the private sector, while the government contributes just 15 per cent.

“Your Excellency, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for all you have done for Nigeria. Many may not realise that you were the architect of the private sector in Nigeria.

“Anyone in the private sector who has achieved prominence today owes it to you, as you provided us with the necessary licences. In the past, we used to struggle to obtain licences through intermediaries, including Indians,” he said.