Court Clears IPOB’s Chika Edoziem Of Terrorism, Orders Public Apology

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has cleared the Head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Chika Edoziem, of all charges related to terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and violent criminal activities.

Presided over by Justice I.N. Oweibo, the court ruled that Edoziem’s designation as a wanted person and security threat was illegal and violated his fundamental rights.

Delivering judgment in the case between Edoziem and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, Justice Oweibo held that the inclusion of Edoziem’s name and photograph in the Ministry of Defence’s security threat publication on March 22, 2024, was unconstitutional.

Naija News reports that the court also ordered the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff to retract the unconstitutional declaration and issue an unreserved public apology to Edoziem in two national newspapers.

Court Awards ₦5 Million In Damages

In suit no: FHC/OW/FHR/29/2024, on Thursday, the court awarded Edoziem ₦5 million in damages for the violation of his right to dignity.

Among the names listed in the security threat publication, Edoziem was the only individual who successfully challenged his designation in court.

Reacting to the judgment, IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, described the ruling as a “historic” and “landmark” judgment.

“Security agencies must focus on proper profiling to identify actual criminals rather than targeting innocent citizens. The real perpetrators of crime operate in known locations, and tackling insecurity requires collective responsibility beyond just the security forces,” Ejiofor said.

He further noted, “Justice has prevailed, and we march forward with renewed faith in the rule of law, even as we continue to move forward!”