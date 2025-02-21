Buhari’s Military Government Posited A ‘Holier Than Thou’ Attitude – IBB

Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), has stated that his predecessor, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, along with his deputy, Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon, distanced themselves from the mainstream of the Armed Forces during their regime.

In his newly launched book, ‘A Journey in Service’, Babangida criticized the leadership style of Buhari and Idiagbon, accusing them of fostering an environment where the military was alienated from the civil populace.

According to Babangida, the duo adopted a “holier than thou” attitude, which created tension between civilians and the military establishment.

Rights Violations Under Buhari’s Government

IBB further recounted that fundamental rights and freedoms were frequently infringed upon and abused under Buhari’s military rule.

He said, “My predecessor in office, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, and his deputy, Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon, had separated themselves from the mainstream of the armed forces by personalising what was initially a collective leadership.

“They both posited a ‘holier than thou’ attitude, antagonising the civil populace against the military.

“Fundamental rights and freedoms were being routinely infringed upon and abused. As a military administration, we were now

presiding over a society that was primarily frightened of us.

“We were supposed to improve their lives and imbue the people with hope for a better future. Instead, we ruled the nation with a series of draconian

decrees.

“An administration intended to reflect the collective will of the armed forces as a national institution came to be seen as the private personal autocracy of a stubborn few.”