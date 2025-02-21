Bello Turji Imposes ₦25 Million Levy On Sokoto Villages – Lawmaker Alleges

A Sokoto State lawmaker, Aminu Boza, has raised alarm over the activities of notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, alleging that he has imposed a ₦25 million levy on villages in the Isa and Sabon Birni areas.

Boza, who represents Sabon Birni Local Government in the state House of Assembly, disclosed this in a phone conversation with The Punch on Friday, warning that Turji’s influence in the region continues to grow.

“Bello Turji is currently in the Isa and Sabon Birni axis of Sokoto. He has even imposed a ₦25 million levy per village in some communities,” Boza claimed.

He called on security agencies to take urgent action to curb the activities of the bandits and restore peace to the affected communities.

Major Arms Trafficker Arrested in Sokoto

In a separate development, security operatives in the area have successfully apprehended a suspected arms dealer accused of supplying weapons to terrorist groups in Sokoto.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (retd.), confirmed the arrest in a text message sent to journalists on Friday morning.

His statement read: “A 35-year-old suspected ammunition courier identified as Hamza Samaila Surudubu has been apprehended by Sokoto State Community Guard Corps (SSCGC), Isa Division.

“The suspect was arrested today 20/02/2025 along Shinkafi Road. The suspect was arrested by SSCGC Isa Division and Civilian JTF.

“Preliminary investigation have indicated that Hamza Samaila was en route to deliver arms and ammunition to Turji, Boka, and Halilu Buzu.

“The case was transferred to security agencies for further investigation.”

Authorities have assured residents that ongoing security operations will be intensified to curb criminal activities in the region.