Bauchi Chief Judge Decries Rise In Witchcraft Cases, Warns Against Excessive Fines

The Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Rabi Umar, has raised concerns over the increasing number of witchcraft-related cases, describing the phenomenon as a complex issue within the legal system.

During a review of pending trial cases at the Jama’are Maximum Correctional Centre, Umar noted the difficulty in legally proving witchcraft allegations.

“If you are not a witch, you cannot know who is a witch. It is an issue that could hardly be established unless the witch confesses to be one,” she stated.

The chief judge also cautioned judicial officers against imposing excessive financial penalties on convicts, especially in cases where fines are an option.

She pointed out that high compensation fees often prolong inmates’ detention and make reintegration into society more challenging.

Judges Who Impose Unreasonable Fines May Pay Themselves

Umar issued a stern warning to judges and magistrates, stating that “any judge who imposes unreasonable compensation on a convict will be required to pay or settle it themselves.”

She criticised the trend of levying hefty compensation amounts ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦300,000, arguing that such financial burdens could drive convicts back into crime.

“I am troubled by the trend of excessive compensation imposed by judges. Where do you expect a convict to get such large sums? If they cannot pay, they may resort to crime again upon release just to meet the court’s demands,” she said.

She also questioned the fairness of demanding full restitution for stolen or lost property after a convict has already spent years in prison.

“When sentencing a convict, consider the punishment they have already served. If they have been imprisoned for two or three years, requiring them to repay the full value of stolen items could be unfair. The other party may have to forfeit something as well,” Umar added.

Release of Awaiting Trial Inmates

As part of efforts to decongest correctional facilities, Umar ordered the release of several inmates:

– 18 from Jama’are Maximum Correctional Centre

– 7 from Bauchi Custodial Centre

– 3 from Ningi Correctional Centre

– 1 from Misau Correctional Centre

Addressing the released inmates, she remarked: “You have been in custody for too long without being charged or taken to court. Even if convicted, your sentence would not have exceeded the time already spent here. That is why this committee has decided to release you unconditionally.”

The review exercise was conducted under the Administration of Justice Committee, which includes key legal and security officials such as the state controller of custodial centres, the state grand khadi, the commissioner of police, the director of public prosecution, and the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Bauchi.