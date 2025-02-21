Army Chief Gives Troops One-Month Ultimatum To Eliminate Bello Turji, Others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed troops to eliminate notorious bandit leaders, including Bello Turji, within one month.

Speaking to the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Thursday, Gen. Oluyede emphasized the urgency of restoring peace in the Northwest region and Nigeria at large.

“This mandate must be carried out within one month in order to restore peace for the development of the Northwest zone in particular and Nigeria in general,” he stated.

First Visit Since Assumption Of Office

Naija News reports that the visit marks the Army Chief’s first direct engagement with the troops in Zamfara since assuming office.

He commended their efforts in neutralizing several bandit kingpins and urged them to intensify their offensive against criminal elements.

“You must deliver on the ongoing war against banditry in your area of operations. We will give you all the necessary support in whatever way you need to enable you to succeed in the fight against banditry,” Oluyede pledged.

While promising logistics support and improved welfare for the frontline troops, the Army Chief maintained that military action alone would not be enough to eradicate the banditry menace.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to collaborate with the troops by providing them with credible and timely information to flush out the bandits within the zone,” Oluyede stated.

He stressed the need for a concerted effort between security forces and local communities to ensure long-term stability in the region.

Eliminating High-Profile Criminals

Gen. Oluyede reiterated his commitment to crushing armed bandits and high-profile criminals terrorizing the Northwest.

“Just do your best and eliminate those recalcitrant bandits’ leaders like Bello Turji and others,” he charged the troops.