Akpabio: ‘NASS Is For Serious Busness Not For Content Creation’ – Senate Speaks On Disciplinary Actions Against Natasha

Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, has faulted the action of Senator representing Kogi Central under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over a seating arrangement row in the hallowed chamber.

Naija News reports that Natasha refused to use the seat allocated to her on Thursday during the plenary, citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules, which protects the privileges of members.

At the height of the situation, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, called on Senate security to eject the female senator from the chambers, but fellow lawmakers’ intervention saved the situation from degenerating out of hand.

Reacting to the incident during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Adaramodu said the upper chamber was for serious business and not content creation in entertainment.

Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District, also dismissed the bullying allegation of the Kogi senator, noting that as a first-timer in NASS, Natasha has three committees for which she was appointed as chairman.

He said, “What we are saying is that the National Assembly is not for content creation in entertainment. National Assembly is for serious business.

“If she is talking like that, being bullied or sidelined, as a first-timer, she even had three committees that she was appointed as chairman.

“You are entitled to only committee to be the chairman and she is in charge of Foreign Affairs, NGOs now.”

Adaramodu also dismissed the possibility of NASS applying disciplinary actions against Natasha, stressing that her colleagues from Kogi State, especially Senator Isah Jubril, had already tendered an apology on her behalf.

He assured the 10th Senate would not revisit the issue following the apology on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behalf.

He added, “The Senate as a whole has already accepted that tendered apology, so we are not going to revisit that.”