Abiola: IBB, Obasanjo, Abubakar, David Mark Should Be In Jail – Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdusalami Abubakar and David Mark should be in jail.

Naija News reported that the former Military Head of State, IBB, at the launch of his autobiography ‘A Journey of Service’ on Thursday, disclosed that Moshood Abiola won the 1993 annulled election.

In a statement on his 𝕏, Sowore stated the revelation made by IBB was enough reason why he, former President Obasanjo, former President Abubakar and former Senate President Mark should be in jail.

“MKO Abiola won the June 12 1993 election, he satisfied all the requirements to be declared President of Nigeria says evil man Babangida.

“This is the reason these guys Babangida, Obasanjo, Abubakar Salam, and David Mark must be in jail,” he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, the AAC national leader had written that IBB would blame former Military Head of State, Sani Abacha, for the annulled election.

“Today (Thursday), former Nigerian dictator Ibrahim Babangida will launch his book, which is expected to falsely blame late General Sanni Abacha, another wicked dictator, for the annulment of June 12 elections, on doing so he will be admitting they were free and fair. Babangida’s narrative will be totally false as his life and times have always been!”

Naija News reported that IBB stated that Abacha led the forces that annulled the election without his knowledge.