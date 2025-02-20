You Have Done Your Duty – Obasanjo Tells IBB

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has hailed former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, for the effort he put into documenting his years in public service.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo spoke at the launch of IBB’s book, ‘A Journey In Service’, in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking, the former President told IBB that he has done his duty by contributing to history and documenting history.

He added that his autobiography would be an enlightenment to all who read. He added that there would be galore of reactions but he should ignore them.

His words: “One thing is absolutely sure. There will be enlightenment, and we will have written records for history and for future reference. We should be able to glean what lessons and wisdom you acquired with the benefit of the hindsight. There will be one other thing, reaction galore. Again, it will be good, bad, and ugly. But your duty must be due, and you have done it.

“Now, if I may say that story about your duty must be due. When I was growing up in the village, we had a policeman, uneducated, a sergeant. He was very good. One thing he never liked was pleading. And when you went to him to plead, to show that he was fed up, it would then break into English and would say, Now, duty must be due. And that is the end of the matter.

“Your duty must be due, and you have done your duty. You have not only contributed to history-making, you have contributed to documenting history. It is an important part of our nation-building to keep accurate records.”