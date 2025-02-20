‘Yes, We Have Some Aggrieved Persons’ – Gov Otu Speaks On Stopping Some Senators From Returning To NASS

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has stated that he has no power to determine who will or will not return to the National Assembly (NASS) as a lawmaker from the state.

Naija News reports that the Governor stated this while refuting allegations of discord with certain members of the National Assembly, particularly Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, who represents Cross River South.

The governor clarified this while responding to inquiries from journalists in Calabar on Wednesday.

Otu acknowledged that though there were some issues with aggrieved persons over the emergence of candidates for the Local Government election in the state, he emphasized that the re-election of National Assembly members in 2027 will rest with the constituents rather than himself.

Otu affirmed his strong rapport with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, as well as with the NASS representatives from the region.

The Cross River Governor remarked that the year 2027 is still distant and not a pressing concern at this time.

Otu said, “I hear all kinds of things like you hear, but I think they are all creations of the social media. I don’t have any issue with anybody, and my priority remains to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“I have no issue with any senator, and I am not qualified to say who will be going back to the NASS or not. For me, your work will speak for you. Their constituents will ultimately decide who will come back or not depending on how well they satisfy their people in terms of effective representation.”

“Yes, we had some persons who were aggrieved over the emergence of candidates for the Local Government poll, but we have resolved the issues and also still trying to sort out others. You will also agree with me that not everybody was expected to be satisfied with the conduct of the primaries for the election,” Otu added.