We Will Be Nigeria’s Ruling Party In 2027 – NNPP Declares

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has confidently declared that it will become Nigeria’s ruling party by 2027, with its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, set to emerge as the nation’s next president.

Speaking during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuki Ahmad, expressed optimism about the party’s future despite internal challenges.

Acknowledging the crisis within the party, Ahmad dismissed concerns, emphasizing that the NNPP remains stable and united across all levels.

“Our party, of course, is witnessing only a minute, but not unsurmountable challenge. Unlike other parties, whose challenges question their very existence, our colleagues, our challenges are negligible in the sense that those who elected to break away from us continue only to throw pebbles on our windows. They lack the moral, political, and legal basis to hurt us,” he stated.

He further urged party leaders across all levels—national, state, local government, and ward—to remain resolute in the face of opposition.

NNPP Dismisses Parallel Leadership Claims

Addressing reports of a faction claiming to establish a parallel leadership in Apapa, Lagos, Ahmad described their actions as insignificant.

“I therefore call on our leaderships at all levels, national, state, local government, and ward levels to please brace up and confront these challenges, particularly to ignore the recent chariot that claims to establish a parallel leadership in Apapa, Lagos. The questionable paper they have been brandishing like a weapon of mass destruction is nothing other than what it is—a paper. We will soon tear that paper apart,” he asserted.

Vision for 2027: NNPP’s Road to Power

Ahmad called for unity within the party, emphasizing the need for collective effort to achieve their goal of taking over leadership in 2027.

“Let us stand together as a party, move together as a party, act together as a unified whole, with one destiny.

“That is the destiny to become the ruling party come 2027. It is definitely going to be a tough journey. However, no journey is worthy and worth undertaking if it is not tough. We are the NNPP.

“We embody the hopes and future of our youth, and we are poised to lift Nigeria out of its current state and build a nation of which all of us will be proud,” he concluded.