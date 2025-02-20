Video: ‘Tinubu Is Celebrating With His Former Tormentors’ – Osinbajo

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, made a joke about President Bola Tinubu celebrating with his former tormentors while reviewing the memoir of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo, while delivering his speech during the launch of IBB’s autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service,” recalled how Tinubu, as a then Senator at the time of Babangida’s transition programme, attempted to reconstitute the Senate after General Sani Abacha dissolved it.

He said President Tinubu resisted the dissolution of the Senate but was detained and charged to court.

According to Osinbajo, Tinubu escaped into exile, but he is celebrating with his former tormentors today.

Meanwhile, thirty-two years after the famous annulment of the June 12 presidential election in Nigeria, Babangida has disclosed that the annulment of the election was done for “national interest.”

According to him, the decision to annul the election, which was widely believed to have been won by businessman, Chief Moshood Abiola, as a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was taken in national interest and survival of the country.

“As the leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken by me. And June 12 happened under my watch. Mistakes, oversights, and missteps happen in quick succession but I say in my book, in all matters, we acted in extreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive,” the former military president said at the event.