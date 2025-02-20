US Is Seeking Influence, Africa Is The Playground – Amachree

Former Deputy Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has said national interest and influence were the main drivers of Western nations’ interest in Africa.

Naija News reports that Amachree said Africa must be careful and play with caution when liaising with Western nations.

In an interview with News Central, on Wednesday, the former Deputy Director of DSS noted that the growing influence of China and Russia in the Sahel and the United States and France losing out could generate more power play in the continent.

He stated this while speaking on controversies surrounding allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Boko Haram.

His words: “I personally, when I was in service, I worked with the FBI, you know, they would come for training in the United States. They come and train us, and sometimes we know them, you know, those ones are not undercover, you know. So there are different levels, and then there is nothing you can really go and say, oh, I don’t want you to do this or that. The only thing you do is to block them. It’s just like playing chess, you know, you block so that they don’t get their, you know, objectives clear.

“Two things are at play here, national interest and influence. They are seeking anything that will help their national interest. And in fact, in the case of America now, it is they are seeking influence. And Africa is the playground for that, because right now, France and even the United States are losing out Africa because of what is happening in the Sahel. And then, of course, Russia and China are moving in, and these are the dynamics of international relations. And these people are there to play their game. So it is not that you are an enemy, or we know you are playing games with me. You are coming to Africa. You are coming to the Niger Republic to collect uranium, which you are going to sell. And then, of course, our oil has been, the taps have been flowing out overseas. They all have strategic importance, and these are the things people pursue.”