UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Kylian Mbappe’s Hat-trick Qualifies Real Madrid [Full List]

All eight teams that successfully qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 through the playoffs have now been officially confirmed.

On Tuesday night, Club Brugge, Benfica, Bayern Munich, and Feyenoord solidified their places in the next round of the Champions League campaign with impressive performances.

On Wednesday, February 19, they were joined by football giants Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and PSV Eindhoven, each putting forth strong displays to progress.

In the early kick-off, Borussia Dortmund faced Sporting Lisbon at home. Despite a 0-0 draw in the second leg, Dortmund comfortably advanced with a 3-0 aggregate score, showcasing their defensive strength and strategic gameplay over the two legs.

Paris Saint-Germain, having already dominated in the first leg with a 3-0 victory against Brest, delivered another remarkable performance, decisively winning the second leg 7-0.

Real Madrid also had a stellar night, outclassing Manchester City with a 3-1 victory at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium. This victory followed their narrow 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium the previous week, highlighting the current holders’ skill and determination to advance.

Note that Kylian Mbappe was the standout star, netting an incredible hat-trick and further solidifying his reputation as one of the game’s elite forwards.

The match between PSV Eindhoven and Juventus was a thrilling encounter, ultimately ending in a 3-3 draw on aggregate after 180 minutes of intense football. It was Ryan Flamingo who emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in extra time to secure PSV’s progression.

These eight teams now join a competitive field that includes Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, and Liverpool in the prestigious last 16 of the Champions League, setting the stage for an exciting knockout phase ahead.