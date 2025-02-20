UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw: All You Need To Know

The Champions League has confirmed the 16 teams that will compete in the Round of 16, setting the stage for an exciting knockout phase.

This season, UEFA has revamped the Champions League format, introducing a league phase with 36 teams and a new play-off round for the Round of 16.

After thrilling group stage and play-off matchups, the following teams have secured their places: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, PSV, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Benfica. They are joined by Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, and Liverpool.

Here are the possible Pairing For the Champions League Round Of 16

PSG vs Liverpool or Barcelona

Club Brugge vs Lille or Aston Villa

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

PSV vs Arsenal or Inter Milan

Feyenoord vs Arsenal or Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille or Aston Villa

Benfica vs Liverpool or Barcelona

These exciting ties will be played on March 4 and March 5, with the return legs scheduled for March 11 and March 12.

This year’s changes have brought some surprises, with strong teams like Manchester City exiting the competition early after Real Madrid triumphed with a 6-3 aggregate score. The last-16 draw will include teams that excelled in the play-offs, enhancing the competitive nature of this season’s tournament.

In preparation for the draw, UEFA will organize four bowls, ensuring that the process is fair and structured. Two bowls will correspond to each side of the bracket, with each bowl containing slips indicating the winners from various round matchups. Notably, teams from the same domestic league can face each other in this stage, a departure from previous regulations.

Note that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will take place on Friday, February 21, at noon (Nigerian time).