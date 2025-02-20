Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 20th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 20th February, 2025

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over the alleged sponsorship of Boko Haram activities in Nigeria by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Senate also summoned the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other security agencies concerned to a closed-door meeting for discussions on the matter.

The decision to summon the intelligence chiefs, followed an Order of Urgent National Security through Order 41 by the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, during plenary on Wednesday.

Ndume was of the opinion that the allegation that USAID was being used to sponsor terrorist activities in Nigeria is too grievous to be overlooked, particularly given the atrocities that have been committed by the insurgents and how they have been surviving for many years.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio agreed with his observation but held that security issues should not be discussed in the market, therefore, the invited security chiefs would meet with the lawmakers behind closed doors.

National Judicial Council (NJC) said removed Benue Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, remains in office.

Naija News reported that Justice Ikpambese was removed by the state’s House of Assembly in a resolution on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday by Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Babalola Bidengve, NJC stated that removal of judicial officers must follow Constitutional provisions.

The Council disclosed that it only received a petition against Justice Ikpembese on Wednesday morning.

The ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has denied reports linking him to firearms allegedly discovered at his office.

Naija News reports that online reports had claimed that 47 pump-action rifles were uncovered by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives during a visit to the Assembly on Monday.

Some versions of the reports alleged that the weapons were found in Obasa’s office, while others suggested they were located in the office of his former Chief Security Officer.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Obasa and released through his aide, the former Speaker dismissed the allegations as a “concocted” and “malicious” attempt to tarnish his reputation.

He argued that the claim of a weapons discovery was an afterthought, intended to justify what he called an illegal attempt to remove him from office.

Obasa also pointed out that he had been abroad since December and only returned in January, by which time he had already been removed from office.

He emphasized that his removal was before the court for adjudication and that the latest allegations were part of an effort to discredit him.

The presidency has called out the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his position and recent public assertions regarding the closure of the Onitsha Bridge Head market.

The presidency, in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, questioned the particular interest of Peter Obi in the market closure.

He berated the former presidential candidate for his insistence on the market reopening and charged him to allow the professionals to do their work.

According to Olusegun, some of the guilty traders in the market should be in jail for crimes against humanity, and Obi should be more interested in protecting the lives and health of millions of Nigerians.

Naija News recalls following the closure of the Onitsha Bridge Head Market for several days by government and security authorities, Obi appealed for its reopening to allow concerned traders and shop owners make a living and survive.

According to him, the decision by regulatory and security agencies to close the market totally is affecting innocent traders who make a living from the market.

The former Anambra State Governor also made a second appeal in which he made a fresh call for the immediate reopening of markets in Onitsha, Anambra State, that were not involved in illegal drug trading.

Obi who made the renewed call on Tuesday, lamented that the long closure is affecting business in the area, and traders who depend on sales for their daily living are being thrown into further hardship.

In response, the presidential media aide, in a post via his account on the X platform, emphasized the need to allow the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to do its work without unnecessary interference.

He emphasized the need to protect Nigerians from consuming fake and harmful food, drugs and other items.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has met top British diplomats and accused the Inspector of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun of executing and imposing illegality on local councils in the state.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke accused the Police boss of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to illegally occupy Osun local governments.

Adeleke who reaffirmed his readiness for peace, free and fair elections on Saturday said Osun, a peaceful state, faces combined assault of security forces who rather than protect rule of law are busy aiding and abetting violations of the democratic process.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter, in his remarks during the visit, stressed the importance of democratic processes and the rule of law.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that those behind the incarceration of his political ally, Bashir Saidu, will be paid back on or before the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai made the threat in a post on Wednesday via his official 𝕏 account when he disclosed that Saidu has been freed and is now at home after fifty days of detention in the custody of security operatives.

The former Governor alleged that Saidu’s arrest and prosecution were politically motivated.

He also alleged that some policemen played illegal roles in the abduction of Saidu while some Judges of the Federal and State High Courts also intentionally obstructed and delayed his bail.

El-Rufai vowed that all the facts would be made public at a later date.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has initiated a new lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, demanding payment of ₦79.51 billion and ₦231 million—equivalent to $81.5 billion—for alleged economic losses linked to its operations in the country.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), acting as the plaintiff, filed the lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja under case number FHC/ABJ/CS/1444/2024.

The agency is also seeking $2.001 billion in unpaid income taxes for 2022 and 2023.

Binance and two of its executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, are accused of violating Nigerian laws by failing to register with FIRS for tax compliance and allegedly contributing to economic instability during the review period.

This latest lawsuit marks the third legal action currently pending against Binance in Nigeria, with both the FIRS and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) previously charging the company with tax evasion, money laundering, and forex violations.

These cases are being heard by Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

As part of the monetary claims, the government is seeking a 10 percent penalty on unpaid taxes for 2022 and 2023, along with a 26.75 percent annual interest rate—based on the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria lending rate—from January 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024, respectively.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has clarified the issue of the recent visa application to the Canadian High Commission.

Naija News reports that Musa, while receiving the Armed Forces of Nigeria Contingent, who won medals at the just concluded Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the military met all the requirements and passed through all the processes in respect of the visa.

He stated that the reason for the visa denial is best known to the Canadian Embassy.

Musa added that most people who commented negatively against Nigeria’s participation in the sporting event spoke from the point of ignorance.

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham has received a two-match suspension following his remarks directed at referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero during the recent La Liga match against Osasuna, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bellingham received a straight red card in the first half, with Montero noting in his report that the England international allegedly used inappropriate language.

While Bellingham refuted the claim of insulting the referee, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to impose a two-game ban on the young midfielder. As a result, Bellingham will miss important upcoming fixtures against Girona and Real Betis.

In response, Real Madrid plans to appeal the decision, arguing that the red card was excessive. The club contends that while Bellingham’s reaction was passionate, it did not justify such a significant penalty.

Controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, is now in the custody of the Ogun State Police Command.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola.

It would be recalled, as earlier reported by Naija News, that Portable turned himself in at the State Criminal Investigative Division (SCID) in Lagos State.

The spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, added that the singer is being moved to the Ogun State Command.

An update given by Odutola confirmed that Portable has arrived at the Ogun Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

She added that due process would be followed in the investigation into his matter, and necessary updates would be provided to members of the public.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.