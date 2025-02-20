Tinubu Approves Establishment Of New Federal Universities In Osun, Ekiti

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially approved the establishment of two new federal universities.

The new institutions are the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences located in Iyin Ekiti and the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies situated in Iragbiji, Osun State.

The development was announced by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, after the signing of the relevant legislation at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

The Senate had previously passed both bills, which Bamidele sponsored in 2023 and 2024 before they received approval from the House of Representatives and, ultimately, the President.

In a statement released on Thursday, titled “NASS Secures Presidential Assent to Federal Universities in Ekiti, Osun,” the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs from the Office of the Senate Leader noted Bamidele’s emphasis on the vital contribution these universities will make to national development.

He stated that these institutions will help close the knowledge gap in science, technology, and innovation, foster environmental sustainability and climate action, and improve agricultural innovation and food security in Nigeria.

Bamidele characterized the presidential approval as a “defining and significant milestone” in the government’s efforts to address food insecurity and climate change issues.

Before the presidential endorsement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, had strongly advocated for the creation of both universities in a letter to the presidency dated February 19.

In relation to the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Alausa underscored its dedicated emphasis on technology-oriented education and research.

“The university will specialise in technology-driven education and research, producing graduates equipped with 21st-century skills in engineering, digital innovation, and applied sciences.

“It will drive Nigeria’s industrialisation by fostering homegrown technological solutions for economic growth and job creation.

“The institution will focus on environmental sciences, offering programmes that address climate change, renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable urban development.

“It will serve as a research hub for developing policies and solutions aligned with Nigeria’s commitment to global environmental sustainability goals,” the statement noted.

For the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Alausa outlined its role in advancing agricultural research and innovation, essential to addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges.

“The university will serve as a centre for advanced agricultural education, research, and innovation, contributing to the country’s food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

“It will develop improved farming techniques, agro-processing methods, and climate-smart agriculture solutions to boost productivity and resilience.

“The university will integrate agricultural sciences with development studies, training professionals to address socioeconomic challenges in rural areas.

“It will foster entrepreneurship and agribusiness, equipping students with skills for self-employment and wealth creation.

“The university will also stimulate economic activities in Iragbiji and surrounding communities, creating employment and business opportunities.

“Additionally, it will serve as a hub for collaborative research with international institutions, government agencies, and the private sector to drive innovations in agricultural sustainability and community development,” the statement further noted.

The Federal Government, with the endorsement of Tinubu, has made a significant advancement in tackling shortcomings in environmental technology, food security, and agricultural innovation.

Bamidele praised the president for emphasizing development rooted in knowledge, highlighting the crucial role that universities will have in fostering national progress.

This decision marks a pivotal moment that will influence Nigeria’s future in agriculture, environmental science, and technological advancement. The positive impacts will extend beyond Osun and Ekiti, benefiting the entire country, he stated.