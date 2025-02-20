Tinubu Always Thinks Of How His Policies Would Transform Lives Of Nigerians – Verheijen

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, has said the President always thinks about Nigerians in all policies.

Naija News reports that Verheijen stated this in an interview with Arise News, which she posted on her 𝕏 handle on Thursday.

The Energy Adviser said her dream for every Nigerian, which aligns with that of the President, is for families to have the capacity to tend to the needs of their children and meet their basic needs.

To achieve this desire, the President’s Aide stressed the need for energy sufficiency to power the nation’s economy.

According to her, her principal, the President, was committed to creating opportunities for Nigerians to survive.

Her words: “What’s my dream for every Nigerian? That they’re able to send their kids to school effortlessly. That they are able to access health care. They’re able to put three square meals on the table for their families. Energy enables a lot of that. Because if we energize our economy, grow productivity, grow job creation, grow incomes, we are able to move millions and millions of hardworking Nigerians into the middle class.

“And if we create that opportunity and allow energy to drive that, that’s something to be proud of. That’s something that you can leave life feeling like you’ve poured everything out for and be fulfilled. You can leave empty in a way if you’re able to do that for millions and millions of people in your own little way. And so that’s what drives me.

“I believe that for women we always look for, we’re uniquely positioned. We tend to look for the beneficiary of our output. I do a lot. And I know that a lot of my female personal board of directors or friends tend to look for that as well. So at the end of every policy that I’m designing, I wonder, how is this going to transform Nigerians’ lives? It’s the thing that my boss thinks about a lot.

“So it’s an incredible opportunity to have someone who has that sort of strategic overview, but also that very personal touch. For him, the ability to enable all of the opportunities for Nigerians who are willing to work hard for it is the thing that he works for day and night. And for the rest of us in his team, that’s what keeps us up and that’s what keeps us motivated.”