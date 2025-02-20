Stop Adeleke From Conducting LG Elections – Oyintiloye To Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to prevail on Governor Ademola Adeleke not to go ahead with the conduct of Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The former lawmaker argued that conducting a local government election would be an aberration, adding that there is no vacuum in the local council areas.

The APC chieftain made this statement while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Osogbo.

He opined that the State Government should approach the Supreme Court, instead of conducting an election that could lead to crisis in the state.

Oyintiloye said that the intervention of the President has become necessary due to the possible outbreak of violence that the election may cause in the state.

He emphasized that the state government should not put the lives of residents in danger in the name of politics.

He said, “I want to appeal to the President to prevail on Gov. Adeleke not to go ahead with the election for security reasons.

“All we want in the state is peace, and anything that can jeopardize the peaceful atmosphere should be avoided.

“Presently, there is no vacuum in all the 30 council areas in the state due to the Court of Appeal judgment that reinstated the APC chairmen and councillors.

“Gov. Adeleke must protect the tenets of democracy and respect the rule of law that brought him to power.”