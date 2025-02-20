Saturday LG Election Is Sacrosanct – Osun House Of Assembly

Osun State House of Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis ravaging the state since Monday’s clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports the House, led by its Speaker, Adewunmi Adeyemi, during a press conference on Wednesday condemned the political violence in the state.

The House noted that the violence in Osun could set a dangerous precedent in the state and South West if untammed.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are not just the leader of this nation, you are one of us, a son of the South West. We call on you to ensure that democracy is not trampled upon in your own political stronghold.

“This level of political lawlessness should not be happening in the South West, and certainly not in Nigeria. The South West has always been a model of political stability, governance, and democracy. Allowing such a dangerous precedent to stand in Osun State today will only open the doors for similar acts of impunity across the region and the nation.

Mr. President, this is a test of leadership. We urge you to intervene immediately to prevent Osun State from descending into chaos,” he said.

The House called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to draw a line between his relationship with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola and his official duty.

“The Osun State House of Assembly is not unaware of the close relationship between Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the former Governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Inspector General of Police. However, while personal relationships may exist, the security of Osun State must never be sacrificed on the altar of friendship at the expense of the rule of law.

“No individual, no matter how highly placed, should manipulate security agencies to serve political interests at the expense of peace and stability. The police must not allow themselves to become a tool for political subjugation or a shield for those violating the law.

“We, therefore, urge the Inspector General of Police to act in the interest of justice and security rather than bowing to undue political influence. Osun State cannot and will not be held hostage by personal alliances at the top. The law must stand, and justice must prevail,” he stated.

Speaker Adeyemi added that the Saturday local government election was sacrosanct. The House called on eligible voters to come out en mass to exercise their franchise.

“The local government elections scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, remain sacrosanct. We call on all eligible voters in Osun State to come out en-masse and freely exercise their democratic right to vote for their preferred candidates.

“The Osun State House of Assembly assures the people that no amount of intimidation, violence, or political desperation will stop the democratic process.

“We also call on security operatives to carry out their duties professionally, ensuring that voters are safe, polling units are protected, and law and order are maintained before, during, and after the elections.

“We urge all stakeholders, including political parties, electoral officials, and the general public,” he added.