President Tinubu Appoints Chairman, Members Of National Assembly Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, approved the appointment of the Chairman and 12 members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Naija News reported that the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, the President approved Dr Saviour Enyiekere’s appointment as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the Deputy Chief of staff to the Senate President.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

The 12 members are: Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka for North West, Aminu Ibrahim Malle and Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud for North East, Mark Hanmation Tersoo and Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun for North Central, Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga and Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun for South West.

Others are Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu and Festus Ifesinachi Odii for South East, and Patrick Giwa and Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong for South-South.

The statement further added that each of the members of the commission shall hold office for a renewable period of five years.

