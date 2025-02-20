Peter Obi’s Ally, Valentine Ozigbo Joins APC After Dumping Labour Party

Former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra state, Valentine Ozigbo, has joined the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that this comes barely 24 hours after Ozigbo, the ally to former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, dumped the party.

Ozigbo joined the APC on Thursday alongside the former Labour Party (LP) secretary, Nze Afam Okpalauzuegbu, at their ward in the Amesi area of the state.

Ozigbo, who announced the decision to defect on Wednesday via his 𝕏 account, said he had duly informed the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the LP National Chairman of his decision.

He reiterated his deep respect for Obi as a leader.

Explaining the reason for dumping the Labour Party, Ozigbo said recent events have made it clear that the time has come to build something different for the people of Anambra State.

He added that his decision was not about party lines but about the people.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has advised former Labour Party member, Valentine Ozigbo, and its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join APC.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Bwala said, “My brother and friend Mazi Valentine Ozigbo, I welcome your resignation from the Labour Party as a bold and Progressive move;

“I also would like to kindly invite you to join our party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). The largest party in Africa.

“I want to also extend the invitation to Peter Obi to join us in moving Nigeria forward and renew the hope of our people.”