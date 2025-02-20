“People Like Me Won’t Be In Politics Without You” – Tinubu Tells IBB (Video)

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed the critical role former military president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida played in his political journey.

Tinubu, who described IBB as a leader, father and uncle, said that the former military leader served as an inspiration for people like him to venture into politics.

Naija News reports the Nigerian leader made the submission on Thursday while speaking during the launch of IBB’s autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service.”

“General Ibrahim Babangida, without you, people like me wouldn’t be in politics; you inspire some of us,” President Tinubu said.

He added that IBB, as a visionary leader, gave the push to young, vibrant people like him to venture into politics.

Tinubu recalled an experience in which he confronted IBB as a sitting military leader, and people thought he would be jailed for his speech but was surprised that Babangida instead came out and shook him for his bravery.

Meanwhile, thirty-two years after the famous annulment of the June 12 presidential election in Nigeria, former military president Ibrahim Babangida has disclosed that the annulment of the election was done for “national interest.”

Naija News reports IBB made the disclosure on Thursday, 20th February, 2025 in Abuja, during the launch of his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service.”

According to him, the decision to annul the election, which was widely believed to have been won by businessman, Chief Moshood Abiola, as a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was taken in national interest and survival of the country.