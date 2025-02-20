Osun APC Pulls Out Of Saturday’s Local Government Elections

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially withdrawn from the local government elections set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Naija News reports that the announcement was conveyed in a letter signed by the party’s Secretary, Alao Olabisi Kamoru, and submitted to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) on Wednesday.

According to the APC, the decision to withdraw was based on a recent Appeal Court ruling in Akure, which it argued had invalidated the need for the scheduled election.

The letter specifically referenced Appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022, which reinstated previously elected local government officials, effectively making the planned election redundant.

The letter states: “Recall that the judgment of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/OS/CS/94/2022 was meritoriously nullified on 10th February 2025 by the Appeal Court in Akure in Appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022 Between All Progressives Congress & 3 Ors v. Peoples Democratic Party & Ors. By this judgment, the elected officers have resumed office as allowed by the Appeal Court ruling.

“The implication of the Appeal Court judgment, as cited above, is that the local council seats are no longer vacant.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby state that the All Progressives Congress and all its candidates, by this letter, inform the Commission that we withdraw from the Local Government Elections scheduled for 22nd February 2025, the same having become unnecessary, superfluous, and unlawful with this development.”