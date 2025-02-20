Obasanjo Shouted, Started Crying After Informing Him Of Former ADC’s Death – Oyinlola

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has recounted how ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo, broke down in tears after informing him about the death of his former Aide-de-Camp (ADC), late Major General Chris Jemitola (Rtd).

Naija News recalls that Gen Jemitola slumped and died while playing golf at the IBB Golf Club in Asokoro on February 6.

Paying tribute to the late general, Obasanjo said his ex-ADC was a loyal and committed officer whose work ethic was second to none.

Obasanjo, Oyinlola, former Governor of Cross River state Donald Duke, ex-CDS General Lucky Irabor and senior military generals, both serving and retired, paid glowing tribute to Jemitola on Wednesday night.

Speaking at the event, Oyinlola expressed regret about breaking the news of the death of the late senior officer to Obasanjo.

He said, “Baba cried when I broke the news to him. I spoke to him in Yoruba, and he shouted on the phone, ‘My ADC?’ I said, Yes, sir, and Baba started crying. I felt sober that it was me who broke the news to him. I was later told that he remained in a very bad mood for the rest of the day.”

Reminiscing about their past relationship, Oyinlola said Jemitola had taught him when to approach Obasanjo, stressing that he was an excellent officer who served this nation well.

He added, “My relationship with Jemitola was that of fellow officers in the service of our country. He was an officer who taught me when to push my words to the former Mr President.

“Baba is always in a swing mood; I will get to Jemitola’s office and ask him how the weather is today? He will tell me, ‘Yes, the weather is clear. He is in a good mood; you can push anything through, and then I will go in. When it is the other way round, he will tell me to go and come back.”

Also speaking, the former CDS, Gen Lucky Irabor, said Jemitola was a man of character and action, a fearless officer, a dependable adviser, and a hard-working patriot who contributed immensely to the military profession and the advancement of the Nigerian state.

Irabor, who said Jemitola was the Commander Guards Brigade Signals and he, Irabor, and his 2i/c in the late 90s and early 2000s when both of them served at Guards Brigade under General Madaki, said the late general was the brain behind his modest achievements in the military, especially as CDS.

He said, “He is always happy and ready to advise and guide you on the path to success whenever you call upon him.”